  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Watch: Deion Sanders’ son Shilo marks his presence for Colorado’s spring game

Watch: Deion Sanders’ son Shilo marks his presence for Colorado’s spring game

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 20, 2025 16:06 GMT
NCAA Football: East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn

This Saturday, Shilo Sanders made his presence felt at Folsom Field for the Colorado Buffaloes spring game. The event also saw his brother, Shedeur Sanders, and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter have their numbers retired with the school. They're the fifth and sixth players in school history to have their jersey numbers retired.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shilo Sanders took pictures with the fans on the sidelines while wearing a black coat with a beige hoodie. The event came some days before the start of the NFL draft on Thursday.

Shilo is struggling with his draft stock, with analysts expecting him to be a late draft pick after failing to get an invite to the NFL combine earlier in the year. Nonetheless, he has received better grades after an impressive performance in Colorado's Pro Day.

Ad

Colorado's Deion Sanders offers update on QB battle at the school

Following what was considered by many analysts as a poor performance by Colorado's new quarterbacks, Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter, at the spring game, coach Deion Sanders gave an update on the status of the quarterback battle heading into the 2025 season:

“Totally different,” Sanders said of the top two quarterbacks. “They can play, man, but they approach the game totally different. But we got to be better and coaching to their strengths, we got to be better to put them in the right situations for success, but those guys can play.”
Ad

At Saturday's press conference, a reporter raised the possibility that Lewis might redshirt for the 2025 season, to which the Colorado coach replied:

“Self-explanatory, nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could, could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”

Julian Lewis is a true freshman from the class of 2024 and was ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a five-star recruit by ESPN. He was considered the 12th-best prospect in ESPN's 300 list. On the other hand, Kaidon Salter is an experienced redshirt junior who started for Liberty for two winning seasons, leading them to an impressive 13-1 record in 2023.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications