Watch: Deion Sanders’ son Shilo marks his presence for Colorado’s spring game

This Saturday, Shilo Sanders made his presence felt at Folsom Field for the Colorado Buffaloes spring game. The event also saw his brother, Shedeur Sanders, and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter have their numbers retired with the school. They're the fifth and sixth players in school history to have their jersey numbers retired.
Shilo Sanders took pictures with the fans on the sidelines while wearing a black coat with a beige hoodie. The event came some days before the start of the NFL draft on Thursday.
Shilo is struggling with his draft stock, with analysts expecting him to be a late draft pick after failing to get an invite to the NFL combine earlier in the year. Nonetheless, he has received better grades after an impressive performance in Colorado's Pro Day.
Colorado's Deion Sanders offers update on QB battle at the school
Following what was considered by many analysts as a poor performance by Colorado's new quarterbacks, Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter, at the spring game, coach Deion Sanders gave an update on the status of the quarterback battle heading into the 2025 season:
“Totally different,” Sanders said of the top two quarterbacks. “They can play, man, but they approach the game totally different. But we got to be better and coaching to their strengths, we got to be better to put them in the right situations for success, but those guys can play.”
At Saturday's press conference, a reporter raised the possibility that Lewis might redshirt for the 2025 season, to which the Colorado coach replied:
“Self-explanatory, nobody said that, man. Nobody said that. That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But you never know. I mean, the guy could, could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”
Julian Lewis is a true freshman from the class of 2024 and was ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a five-star recruit by ESPN. He was considered the 12th-best prospect in ESPN's 300 list. On the other hand, Kaidon Salter is an experienced redshirt junior who started for Liberty for two winning seasons, leading them to an impressive 13-1 record in 2023.
