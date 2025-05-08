WATCH: Deion Sanders’ son Shilo Sanders revisits Colorado days by showing off exciting moves on the field

Shilo Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the former Colorado defensive back has been picked up in the undrafted free agent market by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is now set to leave Boulder for Tampa ahead of his new team’s rookie mini-camp.

Ahead of his tenure with the Buccaneers, Sanders seems geared up for the challenge. In his Instagram story on Wednesday, the safety posted a highlight clip of his action during his time with Colorado. The video features exciting moves that suggest he can fit into the NFL.

Shilo Sanders had a noteworthy career at Colorado. He recorded 137 tackles, three tackles for loss, five passes defended, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one sack and one interception. He hopes to improve on his performance on the professional stage.

His main goal is now to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 52-man roster for the 2025 NFL season. Have a look at the video here.

Shilo Sanders hilariously trolls Deion Sanders

Ahead of his move to Tampa, Shilo Sanders delivered a hilarious jab at his father, Deion Sanders, during a recent Twitch stream. When a supporter asked if he planned to do any fishing in Tampa, Shilo seized the opportunity to poke fun, using the question to roast his dad with a well-timed joke.

"No, I'm not fishing in Tampa, bro. I will never go fishing anywhere in Florida. I'm not fishing nowhere in Florida," Sander said with a laugh. "Mess around and take my dad fishing, an alligator going to take the rest of his toes. He don't got enough toes to play around with, bro."

Deion Sanders, who is known for his love for bass fishing, had two of his toes amputated after his battle with a blood clot in his leg. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has had a couple of surgeries on his leg over the years and continues to receive necessary medical attention.

Shilo Sanders appreciates Colorado's strength coach

In his final workout in Boulder, Shilo Sanders expressed his gratitude for Colorado strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. He credited him as a key figure in his self-organized Combine drills and preparation for the Colorado pro day in early April.

"He helped me so much throughout this process," Shilo said about the coach. "I don't even want to tell y'all what I ran in my first 40 (yard dash) before I met him.

“We got all the way down from that to the 4.4 (second) conversation. You know what I'm saying? It's a blessing, man. Coach Swasey's been helping me this whole time. Whenever I get on my contract, coach, you know I'm going to take care of you."

If Sanders secures a spot on the final roster for the 2025 season, he would earn a base salary of $840,000. Should he stay with the team into his second year, the collective bargaining agreement stipulates a salary increase to $1,005,000 for the 2026 season.

