WATCH: Deion Sanders spreads his Coach Prime aura inside the Colorado weight room grinding for 2024 season

A recent video on X shows Deion Sanders deep at work with the new class of recruits from the now Big 12 team. The video was captioned:

"Coach Prime is locked in, and the vibe around the weight room is A LOT different. @DeionSanders #TieYoCleats #SkoBuffs"

The short clip shows Colorado players working on their strength conditioning at one of the university's gyms. It also shows Sanders coming into the gym and chit-chatting with his players. This would probably be the first interaction of many of the new players with Sanders after their recruiting process.

The video was partly produced by Deion Sanders Jr., the oldest kid of Coach Prime.

Colorado 2024 recruiting class

Colorado managed to get one five-star recruit and three four-star recruits. Getting Jordan Seaton, their five-star recruit and Deion Sanders' biggest recruitment coup so far, begins to help them address the biggest issue of their 2023 season as he's an offensive lineman.

Seaton, who attended IMG Academy, is ranked as the top offensive line recruit and the 13th player in the nation. He chose Colorado over Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Ohio State offers.

Their four-star recruits are Drelon Miller, Kamron Mikell and Brandon Davis-Swain. Miller is a wide receiver, Davis-Swain a defensive lineman, and Mikell is only classified as an athlete and his position is yet to be determined.

Colorado's Jack Wilty joins the transfer portal: Transfer exodus caused by Deion Sanders' recruits

Deion Sanders and his staff brought five other offensive linemen alongside Jordan Seaton. Their arrival caused an exodus among the offensive line unit at Colorado Buffaloes. Jack Wilty is the third and latest of the 13 Buffaloes from 2023 to join the transfer portal.

Wilty played 11 games in the 2023 season and started the opening week upset over the TCU Horned Frogs. He didn't allow a sack in 146 pass attempts, which, considering the number of times Shedeur Sanders was sacked during the season (52), is a great achievement.