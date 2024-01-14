WATCH: UW athletes' reaction to Kalen DeBoer-Alabama news inside training room

Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer took the college football fraternity through a roller-coaster ride in the past couple of days. Huskies fans, in particular, were greatly affected by DeBoer's appointment as Alabama's new head coach after the retirement of Nick Saban.

The decision also garnered reactions from University of Washington players, especially defensive back Elijah Jackson.

He went live on Instagram about the same time that the DeBoer-Alabama news hit the public domain. Laughing on his live stream, Jackson said hilariously:

"We in the training room before ESPN kicks on, you feel me? They talking about DeBoer finalizing contracts."

Another athlete joined him in the background, saying:

"[Kalen DeBoer] Didn’t say nothing to nobody. Just up and left."

One more player voiced his opinion on DeBoer leaving. He stated:

"Bro didn’t put in his two weeks, bro put in his 24 hours."

"He just left," Jackson said. “It’s a cold world, bro."

The sudden departure of the Washington coach to fill one of the toughest jobs in college football took everyone by surprise. It will be interesting to see whether DeBoer can imitate his success with the Huskies in the 2023 season at Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer Alabama buyout

DeBoer's move to Alabama can be termed as a seismic shift for college football. It won’t be easy for him to step into the shoes of the legendary Nick Saban.

However, DeBoer's successful stint with the Huskies, culminating in a national championship game appearance in 2023, has put him in good stead.

However, the transition comes at a considerable cost. According to insider Ross Dellenger, the package securing DeBoer's move to Alabama is $100 million. The contract buyout from the Huskies amounts to $12 million, a relatively modest figure for a school of Alabama's caliber.

Yet, when factoring in the salary commitment, the total soars to $100 million, marking one of the most expensive buyouts in college football history.

Despite an enticing seven-year contract offer with a rumored annual salary of $9 million from the Huskies, DeBoer opted to embrace the challenge in Tuscaloosa.

