WATCH: Dillon Gabriel's GF Zo Cashwell calls boyfriend "fish boy" as Oregon QB spends quality time with his partner

After transferring from Oklahoma to Oregon, Dillon Gabriel will join the Ducks next season. Meanwhile, he is enjoying some romantic moments with his girlfriend Zo Casewell. The ex-Sooners quarterback also earned a new nickname from his sweetheart in the process.

Zo Casewell called her boyfriend Dillon Gabriel “my fish boy” in an Instagram story while tagging him. She and the new Oregon Ducks QB were having fun feeding some fish.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Casewell regularly updates the fans with her life with the former Oklahoma Sooners star on Instagram. She posted a photo of him sipping a Strawberry Açai drink on a plane. And like always, she also gave him a new nickname: the ‘pink drink king.’

The couple has been together for a long time now. Casewell has seen him change his surroundings numerous times during his career, starting with the UCF Knights. He transferred to Oklahoma after three seasons in Central Florida in 2022 before jumping at the chance to replace Bo Nix in Oregon this month.

Will Dillon Gabriel be able to replace a Heisman finalist?

Since Dillon Gabriel has committed himself to the Ducks, only one question is in the fans' minds. Will he be able to fill the boots of Bo Nix, who was the Heisman Trophy finalist this season? Gabriel proved his skills with the Sooners, but can he do the same with the Ducks?

Last year, the QB had an impressive season with Oklahoma, throwing for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. This year, he surpassed anything he has done so far, bettering his career best of 3,653 passing yards in his debut season with UCF. He threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season.

The numbers might be a little lower than what Nix put up with the Ducks, but the talent is undeniable. Will Dillon Gabriel be able to surpass his predecessor in Eugene?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season