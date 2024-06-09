WATCH: Five-star QB Julian Lewis showcases his affinity towards USC with latest video shoot

Five-star QB of the 2025 recruiting class, Julian Lewis has already made his verbal commitment to Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans. After reclassifying himself from the 2026 recruiting class and despite making a commitment, Lewis is still going on official recruiting visits.

However, in a new tweet that he shared on X, the quarterback showcased being a part of the program.

Lewis shared a well-edited video of himself with the USC Trojans. The video also had him alongside Lincoln Riley. Also present at the Trojans' home stadium - the LA Memorial Coliseum - were the eight Heisman trophies the program has won in their history.

The young QB prospect accompanied the post with high praises for the Trojans, calling them a program that focuses on making 'stars and legends'.

"Where Legends are made and Stars are born @uscfb @LincolnRiley"

Julian Lewis made his commitment to USC last year. As a freshman at Carrolton High School, the QB made quite a name for himself, recording 4,304 passing yards and 49 TD passes to lead Carrolton to a 14-1 campaign.

He is also set to visit the Colorado Buffaloes on June 21. He has already visited Coach Prime's team before. But it looks like the chance to play for him and solidify himself as a starting QB after Shedeur Sanders leaves for the NFL seems to be enticing the 17-year-old.

Julian Lewis gets real about the impact of NIL earnings

At the recent On3 Elite Series, Julian Lewis opened up about how the new Name, Image, and Likeness rule has helped him 'provide' for his family and calls it a 'blessing'. But the young QB is also focused on improving his game to realize his dream of playing in the NFL one day.

"Shoot, money's life. I've got to help provide for my family. I brought my first car. I brought my dad's car. It's definitely been a blessing to go through the process. But I mean my whole thing is football. I'll make more in the NFL than I will right now in high school or college off NIL."

Apart from Colorado, Lewis also visited Indiana on June 7 and is scheduled to visit Auburn on June 14. It will be interesting to see where the 5-star QB prospect decides to finally go to begin his collegiate career next year.