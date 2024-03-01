WATCH: Former Alabama DB Terrion Arnold names his pick for the cover of EA Sports College Football 25

The announcement of the first college football video game in 11 years has created many questions. As information about features and licensing is announced, there is only one question left, and this one is being asked by both fans and players.

Who is going to be on the cover of the game?

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold told the NFL media at the combine who he thinks will be the cover star.

“Who should be on the cover? Jalen Milroe.”

Putting Alabama QB Milroe on the cover will not be surprising.

Milroe had a strong 2023 season. He threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns in a season where the Crimson Tide recovered from their Week 2 defeat to the Texas Longhorns to make the College Football Playoff, losing in overtime to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

Milroe was also a threat on his feet, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns.

Who else could make the cover of EA Sports College Football 25?

Apart from Milroe, there are other players who are in the running for the cover of College Football 25.

One of them is Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers has come off a season where he led the Longhorns back to the national spotlight, winning their final Big 12 championship before moving to the SEC and making their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Like Milroe, Ewers is also set for a strong 2024 season, and putting him on the cover will be a way to reflect his success and the return of the Longhorns.

Additionally, the developers could decide to go with Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards scored two touchdowns in the National Championship game, which helped the Wolverines win the championship game.