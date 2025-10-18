WATCH: Garrett Nussmeier breaks down on the sidelines after LSU's humiliating loss to Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt in Week 8

Garrett Nussmeier was seen emotional on the sidelines after LSU’s 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers entered the game as the slight underdog, but failed to stage an upset against the Commodores, who were the favorites in an SEC game for the first time this century.It was a highly competitive game in the first two quarters as both teams kept the game close. However, Vanderbilt had a 10-point lead at the end of the third quarter, and LSU could only reply with a field goal in the last phase. The loss dropped the Tigers to a 5-2 overall record and 2-2 in SEC play.Garrett Nussmeier once again played the game with concerns about his nagging injury he's dealt with throughout the season. The quarterback completed 19 of 28 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, but that performance wasn’t enough to earn his team a victory. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNussmeier is now 15-6 as the starting quarterback for LSU. The quarterback was a Heisman Trophy frontrunner in the season, but a drop in performance has pulled him out of contention. He will look to get back to his best form as the season progresses.With the loss, the Tigers are on the brink of missing the College Football Playoff once again this season. They missed the first edition of the 12-team playoffs last season after a record four losses. Despite the slim chances, Nussmeier is now expected to focus on getting the Tigers to the playoffsGarrett Nussmeier described the loss as frustratingFollowing his emotional moment on the sideline as the close of the game, Garrett Nussmeier poured out his feelings about the loss in his postgame interview on Saturday. The quarterback described the defeat as “frustrating,” explaining where and why the game was lost.“We were just not on the same page,” Nussmeier said. &quot;It's frustrating. We just gotta be better as a unit. It's not on any individual. It's a unit as a whole.”Nussmeier also highlighted a couple of things the team did well in Nashville on Saturday, which wasn't enough to earn them the needed win.“I thought we did a good job moving the ball up and down the field,” Nussmeier said. “And for the amount of possessions that we had and the amount of points we put up, I think it was a productive day, but it wasn't enough to win the football game. That's the frustrating part.”It doesn't get easier for Garrett Nussmeier and his teammates next weekend as they host undefeated Texas A&amp;M. Nonetheless, they will be hoping to get back on track against the Aggies in Baton Rouge.