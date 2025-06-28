Watch: Garrett Nussmeier flexes insane arm strength with deep ball at 2025 Manning Passing Academy

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has the kind of game-changing ability that could send his team to a national championship this year. He showed off these skills during his appearance at the recent Manning Passing Academy.
NFL draft analyst Todd McShay shared a clip of Nussmeier's final passing attempt on X on Friday:
"Nuss! Garrett Nussmeier with the final attempt and the only one that mattered at Manning Passing Academy."
The Manning Passing Academy is a weekend camp for college football quarterbacks, and the best QBs attend. Nussmeier falls into this category. He has only been the starting quarterback of LSU for one season, but Nussmeier made a lasting impression.
During the 2024 season, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He played a very key role in the Tigers' season, where they finished with a nine-win season. However, it could have been a lot better if it weren't for a few late-season mistakes. These mistakes eliminated LSU from the College Football Playoff spots, a dent in what was a strong season for the quarterback.
This is something that Nussmeier will want to avoid this year. He needs to put in another big campaign if LSU is going to have a chance of making the CFP. Given that the playoffs have expanded to 12 teams (and are likely to go to 14 or even 16 teams in the near future), this feels very achievable.
If the video is any indication of his abilities, Garrett Nussmeier is on course for what could be a historic season, which could end in a national championship for LSU.
Garrett Nussmeier is not focusing on the Heisman
At the end of the season, Garrett Nussmeier could very much be in the running for both the Heisman Trophy (he is one of the favorites) and a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. But, as Nussmeier said in an interview with On3 Sports, these are two things that he is not focusing on.
“A lot of talk about the Heisman, the draft, and things like that — that’s background noise to me. My main goal is to win a national championship.”
At the moment, Nussmeier is ignoring all of the hype surrounding him in relation to the Heisman Trophy and NFL Draft. All he is focusing on is helping LSU win a national championship.
If he can do this, both the Heisman and top draft pick will be a realistic possibility for the LSU quarterback.
