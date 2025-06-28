Watch: Garrett Nussmeier flexes insane arm strength with deep ball at 2025 Manning Passing Academy

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has the kind of game-changing ability that could send his team to a national championship this year. He showed off these skills during his appearance at the recent Manning Passing Academy.

Ad

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay shared a clip of Nussmeier's final passing attempt on X on Friday:

"Nuss! Garrett Nussmeier with the final attempt and the only one that mattered at Manning Passing Academy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Manning Passing Academy is a weekend camp for college football quarterbacks, and the best QBs attend. Nussmeier falls into this category. He has only been the starting quarterback of LSU for one season, but Nussmeier made a lasting impression.

During the 2024 season, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. He played a very key role in the Tigers' season, where they finished with a nine-win season. However, it could have been a lot better if it weren't for a few late-season mistakes. These mistakes eliminated LSU from the College Football Playoff spots, a dent in what was a strong season for the quarterback.

Ad

This is something that Nussmeier will want to avoid this year. He needs to put in another big campaign if LSU is going to have a chance of making the CFP. Given that the playoffs have expanded to 12 teams (and are likely to go to 14 or even 16 teams in the near future), this feels very achievable.

If the video is any indication of his abilities, Garrett Nussmeier is on course for what could be a historic season, which could end in a national championship for LSU.

Ad

Garrett Nussmeier is not focusing on the Heisman

At the end of the season, Garrett Nussmeier could very much be in the running for both the Heisman Trophy (he is one of the favorites) and a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. But, as Nussmeier said in an interview with On3 Sports, these are two things that he is not focusing on.

“A lot of talk about the Heisman, the draft, and things like that — that’s background noise to me. My main goal is to win a national championship.”

Ad

At the moment, Nussmeier is ignoring all of the hype surrounding him in relation to the Heisman Trophy and NFL Draft. All he is focusing on is helping LSU win a national championship.

If he can do this, both the Heisman and top draft pick will be a realistic possibility for the LSU quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.