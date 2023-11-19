Watch: Georgia HC Kirby Smart’s son caught on camera doing NSFW moves on sidelines during Tennessee vs Georgia game

For Georgia coach Kirby Smart, the dream of three-peating the national championship is coming within his grasp.

He and his team took another step in the right direction in week 12 when the Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Volunteers 38-10 to remain unbeaten and secure an 11-game winning streak.

While Kirby Smart and his team showcased their brilliance once again, his son was the center of attention. Smart's youngest son, Andrew, is a talented football kid who is still developing his talents, but he has always been a part of the environment and atmosphere of Georgia and accompanied his dad to CFB games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In a recent video posted on Instagram by Collegiatesportsu, Smart's youngest son was captured on video by fans showcasing some NSFW moves on the sidelines. The video showcased Georgia players in the background, while Andrew faced the camera and showed some NSFW gestures.

Here's the video:

Kirby Smart joined the program as the coach in 2016, and Andrew has grown up being a part of the football atmosphere. That has seeped into his own passion and interest for the game, just like his father.

Earlie in July, Andrew made headlines after making an incredible one-handed interception at the Athens Academy Youth football camp.

Expand Tweet

While fans will have to wait for a couple of years to see Smart's son in action on the CFB field, he has given a glimpse of his talent.

Kirby Smart applauds team after another impressove performance

The win over Tennessee marks the Georgia Bulldogs' 28th straight win as they continue to build on their impressive winning streak over three seasons. The last time Georgia lost a game was during the 2021 SEC Championship game, where Alabama beat them 41-24.

After the week 12 game against the Volts, Kirby Smart applauded his team for their hard work and resilience and the efforts they put into getting better each week.

"I'm really proud of our resiliency. The kids did a great job. They knew it would be a tough environment, and they responded to a not so great start. We continue to improve and get better. I can't say enough good things about our offensive staff and our offensive game plan."

"The kids buy in each week to the plan, and they get better each week. All we're trying to do is find the best version of ourselves. Give the kids a lot of credit. They did the hard work. They did the heavy lifting. Got to continue to get better", Smart said.

Will Georgia fulfill their hopes of a three-peat?