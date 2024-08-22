WATCH: Hall of Famer Ed Reed delivers powerful speech for Colorado and Shedeur Sanders ahead of Big 12 showdown

The Colorado Buffaloes, under coach Deion Sanders, will start the 2024 season against the North Dakota State Bison. Year 2 of Coach Prime is under immense scrutiny after flaming out last season to miss out on bowl eligibility.

Sanders invited Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to speak to his team, including his son Shedeur Sanders, to impart some wisdom.

The clip was posted on Sanders' Instagram page.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Football is war! You're an army, you know that? Are you ready for that? It's violent, physical. You can die, you know that? It's serious out here, you can die playing football," Reed said to the Colorado team.

Trending

Deion Sanders reportedly considered Ed Reed for Colorado DC job

Before Deion Sanders hired Robert Livingston for the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive coordinator job, Ed Reed was high on the list for the position.

According to DNVR's Jake Schwanitz, Sanders and Reed's prior relationship pushed the narrative.

After finishing last season 4-8 and missing out on bowl eligibility, Sanders promised to recruit a new offensive line and hire coaches with NFL experience.

Reed has plenty of NFL experience, and Schwanitz explained how that appealed to Sanders.

"Coach Prime and Reed were teammates in Baltimore during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Although he lacks the ideal coaching experience to be Colorado’s defensive coordinator, Reed would be a risky yet game-changing hire," Schwanitz said.

Almost hiring Ed Reed to the defensive coordinator's position for Colorado has characterized the high staff turnover that coach Deion Sanders' staff has seen. Last season, former offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was stripped of his play-calling duties, and Pat Shurmur replaced him. Later, San Diego State hired Lewis as its head coach.

On Monday, Buffzone's Brian Howell reported that Colorado's special teams coordinator, Trevor Reilly, is "no longer with the program."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place