WATCH: Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk teaches Colorado RBs tricks of the trade

Marshall Faulk is a Hall of Famer former running back. After he retired from playing, Faulk did not go into coaching. That was until now.

Faulk is now the running backs coach for the Colorado Buffaloes, meaning that he will be working alongside fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders at the program.

Now, as a coach, Faulk was seen talking to the current batch of Buffaloes running backs, giving them advice on how they can get more plays.

The Colorado offense last season was dominated by the passing game. This is no surprise considering that the Buffaloes had the paring of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the roster. With the offense essentially being tailor-made to suit both Sanders and Hunter, the running game was sparingly used in 2024.

The numbers back this up. The Buffaloes made 4,981 yards of total offense. Only 847 of those yards were rushing. That is only 17%. In fact, the Buffaloes were one of two sides (the other being Kent State) who were not able to record more than 1000 rushing yards.

This is something that needs to change for the sake of the offense. A good team has both a strong quarterback and a strong running back. These two work together, and if one is struggling, the other can easily pick up.

This was not happening with the Buffaloes last season. But now, with Shedeur Sanders out of the program, the team can now begin to work on the run game.

This may be why the Buffaloes have brought in someone as experienced as Marshall Faulk to help the team.

Marshall Faulk on how he ended up with the Colorado Buffaloes

Earlier in the week, Faulk spoke with Sports Illustrated on how Deion Sanders convinced him to get into coaching.

"I've been saying no to coaching since I left football. For the past, like, three, maybe four years, coach (Sanders) has been grooming me. You know, he'll call me and ask me certain stuff. He'll ask me about a player and we'll talk about this and that: 'Hey, come up and watch us practice.'

"So he's he's been grooming me, and I always felt like, for what I invested in the game, it took away from me with my kids."

This has been a long time coming for Faulk. It took the willingness and conviction of another Hall of Famer to get Faulk back into football

However, now that he is here, he is going to help revive a struggling running backs unit and hopefully make them as strong as the passing game the Buffaloes have had over the last two years.

