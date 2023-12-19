Watch: Heisman winner Jayden Daniels bids farewell to LSU with a cheerful flashback speech to his Tigers' football journey

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had a fairytale ending to his college football career. The 23-year-old played some incredible football this season which left CFB fans in awe of his talents and skills. This led to him winning the 2023 Heisman trophy, becoming the third LSU player to win the award after Joe Burrow and Billy Cannon.

With his journey with LSU coming to an end, Jayden Daniels took part in a video where he went on to describe his emotional and heart-warming journey with the Tigers. In the video shared on social media, Jayden Daniels talked about how transferring from Arizona State to LSU was like a new start:

"Coming to Louisiana from Arizona State was like a whirlwind, just because of how everything transpired. Transferring to LSU, it gave me a fresh start and a breath of fresh air. It gave me the joy of football back and I am appreciative of it."

He then talked about his two years with the Tigers and went on to thank everyone who believed in him while stating that he considers Louisiana as his second home:

"Year one was not without bumps and bruises, but we made the best of it. I am thankful to everyone who made it possible. Year two we took it up a notch. While he didn't accomplish our ultimate goal, we did lay the foundation for the path to success. While adding year two, I was able to bring in a sweet trophy.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen. But all great things must come to an end. I feel better about the state of the program with the quarterback moving forward. No matter what, I promise this is not the last time you see that kid around. Because this is my city and my second home."

Jayden Daniels has left quite a legacy with the Tigers as he now looks forward to focusing on his professional career. With his 3,812 passing yards and 40 TD passes along with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs, Daniels was the only player this season to achieve these stats together. He is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft next year and it will be interesting to see which team vouches for his skills and talent.

Jayden Daniels will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl

With the release of his farewell video, Daniels will also not be playing in the LSU Tigers ReliaQuest Bowl game against Wisconsin on Jan. 1, 2024. Instead, the quarterback will use this time to prepare and gear up for the upcoming NFL draft.

With Daniels out of the picture, backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is expected to be the starting signal-caller for the bowl game. Nussmeier saw limited time on the field this season and recorded 196 passing yards and one passing TD. Can he lead the Tigers to a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl?

