  • home icon
  • College Football
  • WATCH: Hyped-up video of Clemson Football DC Tom Allen from 5:30AM workout

WATCH: Hyped-up video of Clemson Football DC Tom Allen from 5:30AM workout

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Feb 14, 2025 14:15 GMT
Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Image Source: Imagn

The Clemson Tigers had a successful season, winning the ACC Championship and advancing to the College Football Playoff. However, it was only a successful season because of some factors outside of their control. If not for a late season collapse by the Miami Hurricanes, the Tigers never would have played in the ACC Championship Game.

Ad

Without them playing in the championship game, they would not have had an opportunity to qualify for the College Football Playoff. If that were the case, fans would be looking at the season much differently. As a result, the team's management was not satisfied resting on its laurels this offseason.

In an effort to improve the team, the coaching staff was bolstered. Most notably, Tom Allen was brought in as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Allen was the defensive coordinator for Penn State in 2024 and was previously the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers from 2017 to 2023. Clemson posted a hyped-up video of Tom Allen at a morning practice on Thursday.

"Most people at 5:30 am: (sleeping emoji). Coach Tom Allen at 5:30 am: (angry, blowing smoke out of nose emoji)."
Ad

In the video, Tom Allen has a tremendous amount of energy and got his team hyped up for the morning workout. It is clear that he is having an immediate positive impact on his new team.

Tom Allen speaks about being hired by the Clemson Tigers

Tom Allen was hired to be the defensive coordinator of the Tigers on Jan. 14. At a press conference announcing the move, head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about Allen's character and experience:

Ad
"We’ve got a great football coach and a great leader of men coming to Clemson. He brings a ton of experience and was highly recommended by some of the best people in this business.
"He is obviously coming off of a great year as the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and we’re excited to welcome him as our defensive coordinator here at Clemson."
Ad

Allen then spoke about how excited he was to join the coaching staff at Clemson:

"I’m thankful for the opportunity that Coach Swinney has given me to lead the defense. I have admired him from afar for years and look forward to working for him and with his defensive staff."

Allen's accolades include being named the Big Ten Coach of the Year and AFCA Coach of the Year in 2020.

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी