Watch: James Franklin's Penn State sweats it out with intense spring practice at facility

James Franklin's Penn State is locked in on its preparation for the 2025 college football season. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions shared a video on X, where their players performed in scrimmage and other physical drills at spring training.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was also part of the training exercises and looked sharp in some of the drills.

The Nittany Lions had an excellent 2024 season, finishing with a 13-3 record. They made it to their first-ever college football playoff semifinal, where they lost to Notre Dame.

Allar led the way in offense, throwing for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 302 yards and six TDs on 96 carries.

The program will want to build on last season's efforts to potentially reach the national title game. Allar will enter his fourth year as Penn State's QB. He has compiled a 23-6 record as a starter over the past two seasons but has shown signs of improvement.

Allar has time to work on his shortcomings this offseason before returning to lead the Lions' offense.

Penn State HC James Franklin opens up on expectations for Drew Allar in 2025 season

NCAA Football: Penn State HC James Franklin - Source: Imagn

Penn State coach James Franklin opened up on his expectations for Drew Allar for his fourth collegiate season. When ESPN asked Franklin where Allar needs to improve, the Lions coach was candid in his response.

"It's all of it," Franklin said on March 25. "I get this question a lot about a lot of players on our offense and defense. A lot of times, it's not like one thing. I would say that's the case with Drew. He needs to take another step this year, which we think he's done every year he's been here.

"He needs to take another step when it comes to his mobility. He needs to take another step when it comes to his leadership. He needs to take another step in terms of his completion percentage. Needs to take another step in terms of his touchdown-interception ratio. It's really all of it."

Some believe that the 2025 season could be Franklin's best shot at winning the national title. However, if the Lions are to scale the top of the college football mountain, Allar needs to be at his best.

