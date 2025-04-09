  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Watch: James Franklin's Penn State sweats it out with intense spring practice at facility

Watch: James Franklin's Penn State sweats it out with intense spring practice at facility

By Arnold
Modified Apr 09, 2025 15:08 GMT
Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun - Source: Imagn
James Franklin's Penn State sweats it out with intense spring practice at facility (image credit: IMAGN)

James Franklin's Penn State is locked in on its preparation for the 2025 college football season. On Tuesday, the Nittany Lions shared a video on X, where their players performed in scrimmage and other physical drills at spring training.

Ad

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was also part of the training exercises and looked sharp in some of the drills.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Nittany Lions had an excellent 2024 season, finishing with a 13-3 record. They made it to their first-ever college football playoff semifinal, where they lost to Notre Dame.

Allar led the way in offense, throwing for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 302 yards and six TDs on 96 carries.

The program will want to build on last season's efforts to potentially reach the national title game. Allar will enter his fourth year as Penn State's QB. He has compiled a 23-6 record as a starter over the past two seasons but has shown signs of improvement.

Ad

Allar has time to work on his shortcomings this offseason before returning to lead the Lions' offense.

Penn State HC James Franklin opens up on expectations for Drew Allar in 2025 season

NCAA Football: Penn State HC James Franklin - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Penn State HC James Franklin - Source: Imagn

Penn State coach James Franklin opened up on his expectations for Drew Allar for his fourth collegiate season. When ESPN asked Franklin where Allar needs to improve, the Lions coach was candid in his response.

Ad
"It's all of it," Franklin said on March 25. "I get this question a lot about a lot of players on our offense and defense. A lot of times, it's not like one thing. I would say that's the case with Drew. He needs to take another step this year, which we think he's done every year he's been here.
Ad
"He needs to take another step when it comes to his mobility. He needs to take another step when it comes to his leadership. He needs to take another step in terms of his completion percentage. Needs to take another step in terms of his touchdown-interception ratio. It's really all of it."

Some believe that the 2025 season could be Franklin's best shot at winning the national title. However, if the Lions are to scale the top of the college football mountain, Allar needs to be at his best.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी