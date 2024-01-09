WATCH: Jim Harbaugh's Michigan shows class act for Michael Penix Jr after dominant CFP National Championship win

Washington Huskies had a remarkable season, winning their first Pac-12 title since 2018, going undefeated in the regular season (14-0), and sending its quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to the Heisman ceremony.

The Huskies also reached the CFP championship game, where they faced a formidable Michigan Wolverines team led by coach Jim Harbaugh. Penix showed incredible toughness and leadership, playing through a rib injury and trying to rally his team despite being down 34-13 in the fourth quarter.

He was greeted with respect and admiration by the Wolverines, especially defensive end Jaylen Harrell, who praised him in the tunnel after the game.

“Michigan player giving props in the tunnel to Penix Jr is a testament to how Harbaugh runs his program and transforms those players,” a fan tweeted. “Hell of display of sportsmanship.”

Penix also shared a heartfelt hug with his coach Kalen DeBoer, who guided him to a stellar season. It was an emotional end to a historic run for Washington and its star quarterback.

Michael Penix Jr. shares thoughts on his college football career in the press conference

Michael Penix Jr, the quarterback who had two knee surgeries, had a disappointing end to his college football career. He threw for 255 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions as Washington lost 34-13 to Michigan in the College Football Playoff final.

After the game, Michael Penix Jr. reflected on his college football career at the press conference and said:

“I’ve had ups and downs but I’m thankful for it all."

“Obviously we didn’t come out how we wanted to, but I know each and every player on this team, they gave it their all. It wasn’t enough today,” Penix added. “For me, I’m gonna take accountability for the offensive side of the ball. I feel like we could have done better. … But I’m blessed to be here, I’m blessed to be on this team, and these guys will be my brothers forever.”

Penix was injured again in his last game and left the field in pain. He could not lead Washington to its first national title since 1991.

Nevertheless, the star quarterback had a great season with 4,648 yards, 35 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

