Watch: Kelvin Banks Jr. covers crying face with a Saints cap in emotional moment during NFL draft 

Kelvin Banks Jr. is officially in the NFL, and it's clear what it means to him. The Texas Longhorns' offensive tackle was picked up No. 9 overall by the New Orleans Saints on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. SEC Network shared Banks' emotional reaction on X/Twitter.

In the video, Banks could be seen covering his crying face with his new Saints cap as he was comforted by his family.

"Look at what it means to Kelvin Banks Jr.," SEC Network's post read.

Banks was the second offensive tackle and first Longhorns player drafted on Thursday. A standout 2024 season raised his draft stock as he was named an All-American for the first time in his college career and helped lead No. 3 Texas to the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Banks subsequently won the 2024 Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

The offensive tackle saw his hard work come to fruition with his early first round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

What Kelvin Banks Jr. brings to New Orleans Saints

In three seasons with the Longhorns, Banks has established himself as a well-rounded and efficient offensive tackle. He started 42 games at left tackle and provided the team with a player with a good combination of size and speed.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Banks is good on his feet and a solid pass blocker. The NFL combine had a lot to say about Banks' feet, referring to them as "basketball feet" that are "active and light." The size of his hands has also been pointed out as an advantage.

The NFL Combine gave Banks an overall score of 82, ranked No. 4 among all offensive tackles. Takeaways from the Combine included that he is smooth and steady at tracking rushers and can create leverage.

"Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection," Banks' NFL Combine overview read. "He's technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point."

Banks' weaknesses that were identified at the Combine included a lack of body control with sloppy hand placement and excessive forward lean into punch in his pass protection. Regardless of these shortcomings, his overview concluded that he should become a "long-time NFL starter."

The Texas star will now take his talents to the pros and look to prove he was worth the first-round pick.

