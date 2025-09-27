WATCH: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in glam look as she ditches Ole Miss to back BF Whit Weeks before LSU showdown

Lane Kiffin leads his No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0) team out at home against No. 4 LSU (4-0) this weekend. The Rebels are playing their third conference game of the season in Week 5, having defeated Kentucky in Week 2 and Arkansas in Week 3.The biggest plot twist ahead of the highly anticipated encounter centers around Landry Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach’s first daughter announced during the week on Instagram that she's in a romantic relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe announcement sparked a lot of frenzy among fans as it came in the same week in which Ole Miss is scheduled to come up against LSU in Oxford. It pretty much changed quite a lot of things about the high-stakes game, with many seeing the move as a mind game.Landry continued to fuel the controversy on social media with a post on Saturday. She was seen donning an LSU hoodie before transitioning to her stunning gameday outfit in a TikTok post. This was seen as a cryptic message of her support for the Tigers over the Rebels in the Saturday game.View on TikTokLane Kiffin and Brian Kelly are both aiming to extend their teams’ winning start to the season in the Week 5 game. Without a doubt, the game is bound to have a College Football Playoff implication for both teams. Ole Miss and LSU missed out on the first edition of the 12-team playoffs last season.Lane Kiffin shares his feelings about Whit WeeksFollowing the announcement of Landry Kiffin's relationship with Whit Weeks, Lane Kiffin openly expressed his genuine sentiments about his daughter’s new boyfriend. The coach shared his positive feelings about the linebacker on Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.“Whit’s an awesome kid, comes from a great family, and I’m glad that those two are happy together,” Kiffin said. “It has nothing to do with the game itself. It’s a really great family, and I think a lot of people got to see that on the SEC Special when they went hunting with the family.”Weeks, who's a leader on LSU defense, is expected to be one of the biggest challenges for Lane Kiffin's explosive offense in the game on Saturday. The linebacker secured first-team All-SEC honors in 2024, finishing second on the team with 125 total tackles.In the game against Florida in Week 3, Whit Weeks was ejected for targeting in the first quarter as LSU went on to seal a 20-10 victory. He will aim to avoid such a scenario in Oxford this weekend.