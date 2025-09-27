  • home icon
  • College Football
  • WATCH: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in glam look as she ditches Ole Miss to back BF Whit Weeks before LSU showdown

WATCH: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in glam look as she ditches Ole Miss to back BF Whit Weeks before LSU showdown

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 27, 2025 20:23 GMT
LSU v Ole Miss - Source: Getty
LSU v Ole Miss - Source: Getty

Lane Kiffin leads his No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0) team out at home against No. 4 LSU (4-0) this weekend. The Rebels are playing their third conference game of the season in Week 5, having defeated Kentucky in Week 2 and Arkansas in Week 3.

Ad

The biggest plot twist ahead of the highly anticipated encounter centers around Landry Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach’s first daughter announced during the week on Instagram that she's in a romantic relationship with LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The announcement sparked a lot of frenzy among fans as it came in the same week in which Ole Miss is scheduled to come up against LSU in Oxford. It pretty much changed quite a lot of things about the high-stakes game, with many seeing the move as a mind game.

Landry continued to fuel the controversy on social media with a post on Saturday. She was seen donning an LSU hoodie before transitioning to her stunning gameday outfit in a TikTok post. This was seen as a cryptic message of her support for the Tigers over the Rebels in the Saturday game.

Ad
Ad

Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly are both aiming to extend their teams’ winning start to the season in the Week 5 game. Without a doubt, the game is bound to have a College Football Playoff implication for both teams. Ole Miss and LSU missed out on the first edition of the 12-team playoffs last season.

Lane Kiffin shares his feelings about Whit Weeks

Following the announcement of Landry Kiffin's relationship with Whit Weeks, Lane Kiffin openly expressed his genuine sentiments about his daughter’s new boyfriend. The coach shared his positive feelings about the linebacker on Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.

Ad
“Whit’s an awesome kid, comes from a great family, and I’m glad that those two are happy together,” Kiffin said. “It has nothing to do with the game itself. It’s a really great family, and I think a lot of people got to see that on the SEC Special when they went hunting with the family.”
Ad

Weeks, who's a leader on LSU defense, is expected to be one of the biggest challenges for Lane Kiffin's explosive offense in the game on Saturday. The linebacker secured first-team All-SEC honors in 2024, finishing second on the team with 125 total tackles.

In the game against Florida in Week 3, Whit Weeks was ejected for targeting in the first quarter as LSU went on to seal a 20-10 victory. He will aim to avoid such a scenario in Oxford this weekend.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications