WATCH: Lee Corso hypes up Michigan fans by throwing away Ohio State helmet

Lee Corso added a touch of drama to the game between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday in Ann Arbor. The iconic headgear pick segment of ESPN's College GameDay took an unexpected turn as Corso made his prediction for the game.

Earlier, in a banter between Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, the former was announced his winner for the game straight away. Herbstreit said to Lee Corso,

“Here’s the question. We’re in Ann Arbor. It’s a beautiful day. Who’re you picking?”

Corso, without any second thought, said, “Ohio State.” Herbstreit then joked,

“You know we move our set on the field? You’re going to put Brutus on? You gotta whisper here in Ann Arbor. You’re not even whispering.”

However, Corso was not one to let his spirits down. He replied,

“I don’t care if anyone’s around”

Lee Corso throws Ohio State helmet

However, the real twist unfolded during the headgear selection. As the Ohio State helmet was met with booing sounds from the crowd, Lee Corso decided to throw it away. This elicited a wild response from the Ann Arbor crowd.

Further, the presentation of the Michigan helmet saw full fan support. Corso obliged by kissing the helmet, thus hyping the Michigan fans even though he picked Ohio State as his clear winner.

The No.3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) have secured victories in the last two meetings with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten).

Urban Meyer criticizes Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh ahead of Ohio State Game

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is no stranger to the intensity of the Buckeyes-Wolverines rivalry. However, he didn't hold back in criticizing Michigan's Jim Harbaugh for not being on the sideline for Saturday's high-profile game.

Speaking on a podcast, Meyer sounded surprised by Harbaugh's apparent lack of fight to lead his team in such a crucial matchup. Meyer said,

“For Coach Harbaugh to not coach in this game, I almost start sweating thinking about that. What do you mean you're not coaching in The Game?

“He's a former player, great player there. Beat the Buckeyes two years in a row...All of this on the line and you're not coaching in this game? And you're not fighting it? So there is stuff there...It got real serious when they said 'We're not going to fight this.'”

Harbaugh's absence is due to a three-game suspension imposed by the Big Ten for a program regarding an alleged sign-sealing scandal. Acting head coach Sheronne Moore will be guiding Michigan against Ohio State.