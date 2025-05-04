WATCH: Lil Wayne welcomes former Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig on stage during a concert

The Colorado Buffaloes have undergone significant changes with the loss of top players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL. However, they are not the only players who left for the NFL, as safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft.

Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig attended a Lil Wayne concert on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The concert was held at Legacy Arena and ended up being a special night for the safety.

During the concert, Lil Wayne invited Silmon-Craig onto the stage. The moment was captured on video and posted on X on Sunday morning.

"Lil Wayne had Colorado DB Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig come on stage at his Concert."

To introduce Silmon-Craig, Lil Wayne said:

"Another player I have, where you at? I see you. Come on here."

It was likely a nerve-wracking moment for Silmon-Craig. Although he has experience playing in front of large crowds at the University of Colorado, being on stage at a concert is something completely different. Silmon-Craig was out of his comfort zone, but he took the invite on stage in his stride.

He embraced Lil Wayne when he got on stage. Wayne then started to talk about Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes, although it is difficult to hear from the video exactly what was said.

Coach Prime and Colorado Buffaloes host recruiting weekend to replace players lost to the draft

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered huge losses during the 2025 NFL draft and post-draft signings. Not only did they lose their two biggest stars in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, but they also lost several key role players late in the draft and post-draft signings like defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig.

To ensure that the Buffaloes have a strong pipeline of players for years to come, Coach Prime and his staff hosted a recruiting weekend. Some of the players who attended the weekend include offensive lineman Felix Ojo, who is the No. 20-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class, according to ESPN.

No. 21-ranked edge rusher Jake Kreul also attended the weekend. Six four-star recruits also attended, including wide receiver Jase Matthews, two-way athlete Jalen Lott, offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, tight end Gavin Mueller, and offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt.

