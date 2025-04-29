WATCH: LSU HC Brian Kelly delivers heartbreaking speech at Kyren Lacy’s funeral following WR's death

LSU coach Brian Kelly paid tribute to Kyren Lacy at his funeral on Saturday. Kelly shared some powerful words about the late Tigers wideout and his personality at David Stopher Gymnasium in Thibodaux.
Lacy died by suicide in Houston on April 12, according to reports. He was found in his car while being pursued by authorities.
"Many times, he would be characterized in the media as hot-headed," Kelly said. "He just wanted to win. He wanted to be part of the solution. That's why I loved him so much. I'm always talked about as being too emotional on the sidelines, I loved having my guy next to me, because he was as emotional as I was. It was good to have a wingman. I'm gonna miss my wingman."
As per reports, police responded to a call from a family member who alleged that Lacy had discharged a firearm into the ground during a verbal argument. When the authorities arrived on the scene, they learned that Lacy had fled in a vehicle.
Lacy crashed his car while being pursued by authorities. When the police arrived near the LSU player's vehicle, they found that Lacy had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Lacy died two days before a scheduled grand jury hearing concerning a December 2024 head-on car crash in which he killed a 78-year-old man.
Kyren Lacy played at LSU for three seasons under Brian Kelly
Kyren Lacy began his collegiate career at Louisiana in 2020. He played two years with the Ragin' Cajuns before transferring to LSU in 2022.
Lacy played for three years under coach Brian Kelly at LSU. He recorded 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns on 112 receptions. The wideout earned a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024.
Lacy had declared for the 2025 NFL draft and was tipped as one of the top wideouts in this year's class.
