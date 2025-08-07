Watch: Marcus Freeman’s preseason practice highlights Notre Dame’s deep roots in “The Shirt” tradition

Marcus Freeman and his Notre Dame squad are set to kick off the 2025 football season on Aug. 31 with a road game at Miami. With just under three weeks to go, the Irish are deep into intense preparations.During Wednesday’s practice, Freeman drew attention not just for his coaching presence, but also for sporting the latest edition of “The Shirt.&quot;“The Shirt” began in 1990 as a student-led fundraising effort to support campus activities and has since evolved into a powerful symbol of school pride and community.Notre Dame’s official X account also posted a photo of Freeman proudly wearing the shirt with the caption:&quot;Loyal to Notre Dame ☘️#GGoIris.The project was founded by student Brennan Harvath to help fund the AnTostal spring festival. Today, it operates as a student-run organization independent of university administration.Proceeds from the initiative continue to play a big role in student life by financially supporting clubs and organizations, keeping activity fees affordable and contributing to the Shirt Charity Fund.Marcus Freeman opens up about contributing to Notre Dame legacyUnder the leadership of Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame reached the National Championship Game during the 2024 season. Heading into the 2025 season, college football analyst Joel Klatt has ranked the Irish No. 6 in his preseason ranking.Freeman takes the continuous urge for improvement in South Bend as his responsibility to be part of a legacy program like Notre Dame.&quot;It's important to understand why Notre Dame football is in the places, in the great players, the coaches, the people that have been a part of this program,&quot; Freeman told Tina Nguyen of Fox 32 Chicago. &quot;It's our responsibility to leave this place better than we found it.&quot;Since taking over in South Bend, Freeman has compiled a 33-10 record, including a 5-2 mark in bowl games, per Sports-Reference.com.Even in challenging moments, Freeman motivates his players with a focus on patience and growth.&quot;The greatest things in life take time,&quot; Freeman said. &quot;And that's an everyday message that we have to reiterate to our players to remind them in those difficult times that trust the process, trust it takes time.&quot;Freeman is an elite recruiter as well, having the feat of recruiting and signing a player with an average rating of 91 and a half.