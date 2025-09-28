WATCH: Massive fight breaks out between Alabama and Georgia fans in Sanford Stadium, video goes viral after Kirby Smart's team's loss

  • home icon
By Maliha
Modified Sep 28, 2025 06:26 GMT
Massive fight breaks out between Alabama and Georgia fans (Credit- X/MLFootball)
Kalen DeBoer's No. 17 Alabama edged out Kirby Smart's No. 5 Georgia 24-21 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Crimson Tide continued their dominance over the Bulldogs by claiming wins in 10 of the last 11 games.

The rivalry also spilled into the stands, where a confrontation broke out between fans. Two Alabama supporters were caught on video attacking a Georgia fan, who was unable to defend himself.

The cause of the altercation remains unclear, but it highlights the high intensity surrounding the game.

Georgia had not lost at home since 2019, which is another losing point for the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ struggles in the first half allowed Alabama to convert all eight of their third-down attempts and build a 14-point lead, which ultimately led to the loss.

Meanwhile, DeBoer sounded excited with his Alabama squad pulling off Saturday’s win to proceed to 3-1 in the season.

“Just a great team win for our guys,” DeBoer said (via On3). “Credit to Georgia. They’re a great team. And just proud of the way our guys came out and fought. You can’t overstate what our guys have just been doing as far as just every day trying to get better, and that’s what it’s about.
“They’ve really been focusing on that. I think the key is not getting caught up in anything else other than what we control. And I’m super proud of them for that.”

DeBoer is now 7-1 against Top 10 opponents in his head-coaching career.

Kirby Smart opens up about Georgia's loss to Alabama

With Alabama's Saturday’s win over Georgia, Kalen DeBoer now holds a 2-0 record against Kirby Smart.

Meanwhile, Smart's record against Alabama has dropped to 1-7, and he addressed the Week 5 loss during his postgame press conference.

“They did their part for sure, a lot of credit,” Smart said postgame via (AtoZ Sports). “Alabama out-executed us tonight when it was clear, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I don’t know that coach law years 13 or 19 on third down, and that tells the tale of the game.”
“We controlled the line of scrimmage and held the rundown for them, and then got to win on third down, and we did not play well on third down, and it showed pretty much all night. So I hated that they controlled the tempo of the game outside of maybe the third quarter, and they controlled the time of possession.”

Next Saturday, Georgia will face Kentucky at home, while Alabama will host No. 18 Vanderbilt.

