WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder and BF Carson Beck enjoy in-door romantic date in latest TikTok video

Quarterback Carson Beck was the talk of college football when he unexpectedly entered the transfer portal from the Georgia Bulldogs to join the Miami Hurricanes as the NFL-bound Cam Ward's replacement. The divisive quarterback joined the school where his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, plays basketball alongside her twin sister Haley.

On Friday, Hanna shared a TikTok clip of date night with Beck. In the clip, the duo had a chef prepare dinner for them. It was captioned:

"Date night in."

"Best steak ever @ChefMarkFiori 🧑‍🍳."

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder started dating last year when he was in Georgia, and she had temporarily retired from college basketball before reversing the decision and returning to Miami.

Hanna Cavinder reveals role in Carson Beck's transfer

Despite the reported $4 million NIL offer to Carson Beck to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes, speculation has abounded that the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback entered the transfer portal and chose Mario Cristobal's team due to the presence of his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder and her sister, Haley being at the same school.

During a February segment of SportsCenter, Cavinder revealed that she had no input into her under-pressure boyfriend's choice of program, pinpointing that it was a purely sporting decision.

“Obviously, the University of Miami is an amazing campus, and I think it was the best decision for him,” Hanna Cavinder said. “I think he’s gonna love the university. Obviously, I love Miami, so I will stay here. My family’s in Fort Lauderdale, but yeah, I’m super excited for him and to be able to watch him play.

“Honestly, I was not involved at all. I know that a lot of people probably think that. But no, I was not involved at all. It was honestly what was the best decision for him and where he was gonna fit and be able to be successful. I’m super excited for him. It’s very convenient. Obviously, you can’t beat Miami and the people here.”

The couple have showcased aspects of their lives together in Coral Gables since Carson Beck arrived on campus in social media posts as the quarterback acclimatizes to the new environment ahead of next season.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the couple though after Beck's Lamborghini and Mercedes and Hanna's Range Rover were stolen last month. Although an arrest was made and the Range Rover and Mercedes were recovered two weeks ago, the quarterback's Lamborghini has still not been recovered.

