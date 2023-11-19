WATCH: Mizzou players openly mock Florida players with Gator Chomp after game-winning 30-yard FG in final home matchup

NCAAF
By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Nov 19, 2023 12:10 IST
Florida Gators vs Missouri Tigers
The Missouri Tigers emerged victorious in a highly thrilling week 12 game against the Florida Gators on Saturday. After a comfortable 36-7 win over Tennessee last weekend, the game against the Gators was a nail-biting one.

However, Mizzou emerged victorious in this SEC battle, thanks to a last-minute 30-yard field goal by Harrison Mavis. That turned the tide in favor of the Tigers, who won 33-31. Following the game, Mizzou players rubbed salt in the wounds of the Florida Gators.

In a clip going viral on social media, several Mizzou players mocked the Gators with their iconic 'Gator Stomp.'

It's a motion done by extending both arms ahead over each other and clapping. The Gators bench was visibly agitated, and their defensive coordinator Sean Spencer had to intervene to avoid a possible fight.

Here's the video:

For Mizzou, the win took them to 9-2 overall on the season (5-2 in the SEC). They're second in the SEC East and have already qualified to be eligible for bowl. It's also the best record for coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who has been a part of the Tigers since 2020.

The Florida Gators are on a four-game losing streak

With the unfortunate last-minute loss to Missouri, the Florida Gators are on a four-game losing streak and have a 5-6 overall record (3-5) in the SEC.

The Gators are one win away from being eligible for the bowl games. However, with their latest defeat and next weekend's tough game against FSU, there's a shadow of doubt looming over coach Billy Napier and the Gators' bowl future.

The Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten in the season, with an 11-0 record. In week 12, they went on to secure a comfortable win over North Alabama. Unfortunately, their star quarterback, Jordan Travis, suffered a grievous injury which looks like a case of a broken foot.

With their QB1 potentially out for the week 13 contest, can the Gators capitalize to qualify for the bowl games?

