WATCH: Nebraska crowd erupts as Dylan Raiola drills a three-pointer from inside the gridiron

Following a rollercoaster true freshman season, there are a lot of expectations for Dylan Raiola in the upcoming 2025 college football season. The quarterback is expected to lead Nebraska to a notable season this year as Matt Rhule enters his third season in charge of the program.

Raiola’s college career at Nebraska started on a brilliant note, garnering comparisons with NFL star Patrick Mahomes. However, he couldn't live up to the lofty expectations as the 2024 season went on as he struggled to lead the Cornhuskers' offense.

But Dylan Raiola has reportedly turned heads at the Nebraska spring camp, raising the bar of expectations even higher among fans and college football enthusiasts. The quarterback was also impressive at the Husker Games held on April 26, which was a replacement for the spring game this year.

One of Dylan Raiola’s biggest moments at the event was a 50-yard pass that went through a basketball ring. The moment was caught in a YouTube video published by Bussin' With The Boys on Tuesday.

Have a look at the scene below (Timestamp 45:15)

The impressive throw immediately made his teammates, coaching staff and fans in the stands erupt in amazement at the once-in-a-blue-moon "three-pointer."

The iconic throw further showcases Raiola's impressive arm strength and elite accuracy. He was famed for these attributes during his recruiting process at high school. These are some of the strengths he will look to rely upon to lead Nebraska to success in the upcoming season.

Eric Crouch expresses confidence in Dylan Raiola

The expectation for Nebraska in the upcoming 2025 season is high. A host of analysts believe it's high time the program gets back on track as Matt Rhule enters his third season.

The Cornhuskers' former Heisman Trophy-winning QB Eric Crouch believes Dylan Raiola can lead the team to success.

“Dylan is a competitor,” Crouch told Hurrdat Sports. “He's got a tremendous arm. He's super smart. He's talented and strong. He's going to do great things and I know that the challenge has always been for him, is trying to surround him with playmakers. The program is being built back up and that's what he enjoys.”

“I know that Dylan is in the right place. He had a lot of choices in where to go to college... but I think his heart is in Nebraska and he wanted to be able to be the guy that could bring this program back to dominance again and I think he's the one that can do that.”

Dylan Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions as a true freshman starter last season. With the experience he's garnered in his first season, the quarterback is expected to come back much better in his sophomore year in 2025.

