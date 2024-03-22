WATCH: New York Times best-selling author Deion Sanders shares adorable moment with friend after turning his "vision into reality"

Deion Sanders is enjoying the success of his new book, 'Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field'. Making it big in life, Coach Prime remembered what his good friend and one of New York Times best-selling authors, John C. Maxwell, told him.

On Instagram, captioning Maxwell's advice, Sanders wrote:

"GOD IS INCREDIBLE. A dear friend of mine told me that in order to be able to AFFECT THE MASS, you have to be able to reach them, and writing can reach those far beyond what the mouth can speak.

"My man @johncmaxwell , you've been nothing shy of that for me for the past 25 years. Huge shout out to THE ENTIRE TEAM for making this vision a reality. Y'all DID YOUR THING on this 1!!! I love y'all and appreciate y'all. Now let's ELEVATE & DOMINATE!"

Deion Sanders uses new book to motivate fans and team

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is leveraging his new book, 'Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,' to inspire both fans and his team. Known for his impassioned speeches, he used excerpts from his book to motivate the CU Buffs.

In a reel posted on Instagram, Sanders challenged his athletes to reflect on their commitment to their goals, asking,

"In your beginning which is today, who you bringing with you? In the beginning, HUSTLE, HARD WORK, DEDICATION, COMMITMENT, TEAM, UNITY? What you bringing?"

Sanders is gearing up for the Big 12 challenge following a disappointing 4-8 season in 2023. To turn things around, he's pushing his players to elevate their performance and develop a winning mindset.

During training sessions, Sanders focuses on boosting his players' confidence and morale. He asks them to develop a need to push past limits and maintain high standards.

Can the Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders, fix his O-line before the 2024 college football season? Let us know in the comments below.