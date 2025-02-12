Watch: NFL bound Shedeur Sanders' surprise arrival at Colorado facility has teammates overjoyed

Shedeur Sanders made an unexpected visit to Colorado’s football facility, sparking excitement among his former teammates. A video posted on Tuesday on the We Coming X account captured his return to Boulder after attending the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders reunited with five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis, engaging in a lighthearted conversation.

“You want to hang out with me out there?” Lewis asked.

“I didn’t know you was in New Orleans,” Sanders replied.

Julian's father, TC Lewis, later shared that Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders fully believes in his son’s ability to step in as Colorado’s next starting QB.

"I understand the spotlight, I understand this stage and I think one of the things that drew them to Julian was his ability to perform under pressure," TC said.

Shedeur remains one of the most polished pocket passers in college football and a top NFL draft prospect. His precision and poise make him an appealing target for pro teams. Bleacher Report ranks him 16th overall with an 8.6 grade (impact player, 1st round), listing his pro comparison as a mix of Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud.

Shedeur Sanders stands out as the top pure pocket passer

Shedeur Sanders stands out as the top pure pocket passer in the 2025 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Field Yates. His precision, ball placement, touch, anticipation and command of area throws set him apart. After starting at Jackson State, Sanders transferred to Colorado in 2023, and last season, he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record.

Sanders has scheduled visits with the Cleveland Browns (No. 2 pick) and New York Giants (No. 3 pick). Bleacher Report projects him to land with the Giants at No. 3. Strong interviews with both teams could cement his status as a top three selection.

Sanders absorbs too many hits by holding the ball too long and trying to extend plays. In the NFL, that wear adds up, increasing injury risk for the team's most valuable player. He must sharpen his anticipation as he waits to see an opening instead of throwing with trust.

