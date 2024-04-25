WATCH: Nick Saban and Alabama crew gives back to the community with a heartwarming gesture

Nick Saban retired as Alabama's football coach in January in a highly unexpected move. However, he's remained around the program ever since, having an input in the hiring of Kalen DeBoer as revealed by athletic director Greg Bryne.

Bryne said in January following the arrival of DeBoer that Saban will remain an advisor to the Crimson Tide. However, this allows him to take part in other activities beyond the program as he will be part of ESPN's "College GameDay" crew for the 2024 college football season.

Nick Saban was recently spotted alongside Alabama players participating in community welfare and social service activities. In a video shared on the Crimson Tide’s social media page, the coach shoveled while in loafers as players performed other activities.

How will Alabama fare after Nick Saban?

Alabama enters a new era following the departure of Nick Saban.

The program was relaunched when the legendary coach arrived in 2007 following a two-year stint in the NFL in charge of the Miami Dolphins. The Crimson Tide dominated under him. Saban led the program to six national championships and nine Southeastern Conference titles.

There's been a lot of concern about how the team will fare following his departure, with many fearing a fall of the program from the pinnacle of college football.

Kalen DeBoer has taken the most difficult job in college football. He has the responsibility of keeping Alabama dominant. There are a lot of expectations for the former Washington coach in Tuscaloosa.

DeBoer led the Huskies to the Pac-12 title and the national championship game last season. He has a brilliant record at each of his stops in college football, boasting a 104-12 record at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington. He has the potential to keep Alabama in its place as a college football power.

What to expect in Kalen DeBoer’s first season

Kalen DeBoer will lead the Crimson Tide next season after 17 years of Nick Saban, and there’s a lot of anticipation on what could unfold in his first season. This is DeBoer’s first season in the SEC, and it’s expected that he faces some tough challenges in the league.

The SEC will become a more difficult league in 2024 as it welcomes Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12. Nonetheless, Alabama has a strong chance of making the playoffs next season as the participants will be increased to 12 teams instead of the usual four.

While it’s hard to accurately predict how Alabama will fare in DeBoer’s first season, it’s fair to say they will be challenging for the conference and national championship next season.