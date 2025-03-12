WATCH: Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe and Alabama football get featured on mega screen at the Times Square in New York

Nick Saban and Jalen Milroe were featured on a mega screen at Times Square in New York. The Alabama Crimson Tide are releasing a documentary on FOX Nation and after the fourth episode was released, they got an ad in Times Square.

In the ad, Saban was shown returning to Alabama while Milroe and several other players were featured.

The documentary gives college football fans a behind-the-scenes look at Alabama's 2024 college football season. The documentary has shown meetings between coaches and players, practices, games, and a behind-the-scenes look at the Crimson Tide's football.

The documentary has been well-received and many fans are hoping other schools do something similar to give fans a look at what goes on behind the scenes.

Documentary shows Kalen DeBoer's first speech at Alabama

One of the more discussed parts of the documentary was Kalen DeBoer's first speech in Alabama. DeBoer was hired by Alabama after Saban retired and his first speech saw him get emotional as he met with players.

"Man, this is awesome, this is awesome," DeBoer said, via Tuscaloosa News. "It's been a whirlwind of a day. I can't imagine what it's been for you guys. Not just the day, but the last three days. I think about the last couple of weeks. I just came from a place where I just bawled my eyes out about five hours ago in front of a group just like this.

"And that's hard. And I'm sure that happened just a couple of days ago when coach Saban was up here. Because that's who you came to play for. He has a staff, an amazing staff. You guys have accomplished so much. I mean, right? Let's just say what it is: he's the best to ever do it. And I get that."

DeBoer and Alabama struggled in his first season, going 9-4 and losing in the ReliaQuest Bowl to Michigan.

DeBoer signed an eight-year $87 million deal with the Crimson Tide. Alabama hired him after he led Washington to the national championship game in 2023. DeBoer has gone 113-16 all-time as a college football coach as he's also coached at Sioux Falls and Fresno State.

