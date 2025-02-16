WATCH: Nick Saban makes a virtual appearance for the Alabama-Auburn showdown

Nick Saban, the legendary former Alabama head coach, made a virtual appearance on ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the historic No. 1 vs. No. 2 Alabama-Auburn basketball showdown at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

Unlike his usual in-person appearances, Saban joined via video call, which was displayed on a large screen set up on the basketball court. Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly shared a clip on X showing the setup, with the screen surrounded by staff and a packed red-and-white-clad audience in the stands.

Saban said on the Alabama-Auburn rivalry:

"It's All About Bragging Rights"

Speaking on College GameDay, Saban emphasized the intensity of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, highlighting how deeply rooted it is in the state.

"Who are you gonna root for? That's what makes this such a special rivalry," Saban said. "It's always a great atmosphere when these two teams play, and I'm sure it will be for this game. But, it's all about bragging rights in this state for who wins this game."

The Alabama-Auburn showdown marked the first-ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in SEC basketball history, with major implications on the SEC title race. The game had been highly anticipated for weeks, as the winner would gain a key advantage in the conference standings.

Even in retirement, Saban's presence—virtual or otherwise—continues to be a major part of Alabama sports culture.

Will Anderson Jr. shares heartfelt story about his bond with Nick Saban

Nick Saban and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. - Source: Imagn

Houston Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr. opened up about his special relationship with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Anderson, speaking in New Orleans, recalled a memorable exchange with Saban when he was dealing with a low-ankle sprain during a game.

“I remember one time I got hurt, and they had me out for a long time—we were in the fourth quarter—and he looked at me and started laughing,” Anderson said, via A to Z Sports.

“‘How long is a low-ankle sprain going to take for you to get back out there, Will Anderson?’”

Despite his intense coaching style, Saban had a fun side, and Anderson appreciated how he could joke around with his players.

Their strong relationship was evident at the 2023 NFL draft, when Saban and Anderson shared an emotional embrace after the Houston Texans selected Anderson.

Anderson was a dominant force at Alabama, playing a key role in the 2020 National Championship and amassing:

7 sacks and 52 tackles (2020)

101 total tackles and 17.5 sacks (2021)

10 sacks (2022)

