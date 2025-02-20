WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban hilariously gets “rejected” by furry friend

On Wednesday, Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, posted a funny video to her Instagram story. The short video shows her petting what looks like a grey and white toy poodle, who instantly pulled away as she tried to get close to it. Making fun of herself, she captioned the post:

"Rejected!"

Kristen Saban is a long-time dog aficionado, having lost her furry friend recently. In November, her miniature pinscher Gunner died at age 14. At the time, Saban posted pictures of her with the dog on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"I had to say goodbye to my first baby yesterday after 14 years of the most magical companionship. If you knew Gunner, you loved him as much as I did. He was my little light of joy that I connected with from the moment I saw him. All dogs go to heaven, and I’m so thankful for the time spent together, a lot of it in my arms. I couldn’t have asked for a better pup. I’ll miss you forever, Gunnies."

Not everyone seems to want Nick Saban as college football commissioner

As conference realignment progresses and we move closer to a power two scheme, the idea has been floated that Nick Saban should become a "college football commissioner." At face value, the veteran coach seems to be a consensus pick for the position. Not quite, apparently, with some pushing back against the idea.

USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams disagree that Saban is the best pick for the position.

“We agree that a college football commissioner could enact some meaningful, widely popular changes within the sport, but we're not ready to cede this responsibility to Saban, who would foremost look out for coaches,” the USA Today pair wrote in a joint article

In December, Penn State's James Franklin first floated the idea of Saban as a college football commissioner. In a press conference ahead of the Nittany Lions College Football Playoff game against Boise State, the coach raised the idea of a commissioner and pointed to Saban as a potential consensus pick.

