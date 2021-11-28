Watch: Ohio State Buckeyes have intense standoff against Michigan Wolverines in tunnel at halftime

There is no love lost between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. Both are Public Ivies in the Midwest and matches between the two are often referred to as 'The Game.'

Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger WR Chris Olave on something that, I'm sure, everyone will agree with:



Passion is hot whenever the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines and it was no different in the match today when tempers boiled over during halftime.

Watch: Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines in a tunnel standoff

Today, the Michigan Wolverines took a 14-13 lead against the Ohio State Buckeyes into halftime at the Big House. With the game finely poised and all to play for, things got a little too heated for comfort before they could come out in the second half.

The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes players gathered together in the tunnel and were about to come to blows, only to be separated by coaches of respective teams and thanks to the referees who created a no-go zone in between.

Josh Pate @LateKickJosh Chaos in the tunnel between Ohio State & Michigan Chaos in the tunnel between Ohio State & Michigan https://t.co/HedljphBq1

One can see a lot of pushing and shoving going on as opposition players try to breach the line of separation. Words are exchanged and while we are not privy to all the conversations that were had, we can guess that they were not very civil.

In the end, though, all the shenanigans ended, and both the teams went on to take the field. The skirmish seems to have worked more in favor of the Michigan Wolverines than it has towards the Ohio State Buckeyes, though.

They outscored their opponents by 14 points to nothing in the third quarter, taking a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter. But it seems the Ohio State Buckeyes could also use the brawl in the tunnel to motivate themselves as they scored the first points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 28-20.

It promises to be a great game to the end, aided by the overflow of passions seen in the tunnel. Such spontaneous outbursts of emotion make sports in general, and football in particular, so enjoyable. They show emotional investment into a rivalry that spans generations of players and alumni.

Coming to the end of the game, whatever the score, both sets of fans would surely approve of the heart both sets of players showed for their teams. If there are any regrets, it happened in the tunnel instead of the field, where the fans could have cheered them on.

