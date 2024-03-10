WATCH: Ohio State commit hits incredible 90-yard punt showing early signs of Ryan Day's national championship run

Ryan Day's Ohio State is ready to roll in the 2024 college football season. The teams look to be loaded in every department ahead of the new season, even on the special team.

Earlier this week, the Ohio State Buckeyes secured a commitment from Australian punter Nick McLarty. Before making his decision, McLarty spent several days on the Buckeyes' campus, getting a feel for the environment before finalizing his commitment.

"I fondly enjoyed my visit today,” McLarty told Lettermen Row, via On3. “To be able to watch a program which is building towards a national championship is quite remarkable.”

Fans had a glimpse of what McLarty could do when a video of his incredible 90-yard punt surfaced online.

It was evident that he would add quality to the Ohio State special team in the upcoming college football season as the Buckeyes aim for the national title.

Here's the video of his 90-yard punt:

Can Ryan Day lead Ohio State to the national championship?

Following the series of events that have occurred this offseason at Ohio State, it's winning the national championship or bust for Ryan Day. Notably, the coach has set up an environment to ensure that next season.

After losing three consecutive games to Michigan, Ryan Day came under intense pressure at Columbus despite his brilliant record at the program. The coach responded to that by making significant changes in the team's coaching staff.

Chip Kelly has been brought in as the new offensive coordinator and will take over play-calling from Day next season. That came after Bill O'Brien’s hiring didn't work out. The former Penn State coach left after a few weeks to become Boston College's coach.

How much has Ohio State improved its roster?

Ohio State has had one of the most significant roster improvements ahead of the 2024 college football season. The Buckeyes probably had the best outing on the transfer portal this offseason, placing them in a good position to challenge for the national title.

Despite the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Miyan Williams to the NFL Draft, the Buckeyes have a lot of top prospects returning next season. That includes Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson, Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom, Ty Hamilton and a host of others.

More importantly, the Buckeyes have added top prospects like Caleb Downs, Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, Julian Sayin and a couple of others from the transfer portal.

High school recruits like Jeremiah Smith, Air Noland, Eddick Houston, Nick McLarty and others will also be joining Ryan Day’s team.