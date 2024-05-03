WATCH: Ole Miss campus filled with pool of protestors holding ‘Stop Genocide’ banners after Palestine conflict breakout

On Thursday, the Ole Miss campus saw another protest

These protests are mostly in support of the Palestinian state, and the protesters taking part want the United States to stop funding Israel, who are currently engaged in a military conflict against Hamas, a designated terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip.

The protests seen on Thursday at Ole Miss looked a little bit different from what has recently been seen in the media from other university campuses.

While there was a group of pro Palestinian protestors holding a "Stop Genocide" banner, there were many others on the Ole Miss campus who appeared to not be protesting and just going about their day.

This may suggest that the Palestinian protests may be becoming weaker in numbers, especially after the recent police crackdowns and raids that have occurred on campuses across the country, most notably at Columbia University in New York and UCLA in California.

But, it could also show that many students at the University of Mississippi are not as enthusiastic about the protestors' demands as students at other universities are.

How have people reacted to the Ole Miss protest?

The protests at Ole Miss and on campus around the United States have divided people. Here is how people reacted on social media to the events in Oxford.

These two people have responded by making a reference to the SEC (the athletic conference that the Ole Miss Rebels play in) and their infamous slogan.

It just means more!!!" Wrote this person

These two people have responded by requesting that the people involved in the video (presumably those who appeared to ignore the Palestinian protestors) come to other universities and that these people can teach others

PLEASEEEEE show up at UL," said this person.

This is how it’s done @UTAustin," said another person.

However, another person questioned which side the Ole Miss students were on during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, which also featured large protests

Which side were the majority of ole miss students on during the Civil rights movement?" said another person.

That’s what being on the right side of freedom looks like, folks." said this person.

Finally, this person came up with a chant that the Ole Miss students could say to the Palestinian protestors.

Their response should be “you suck Palestine!”" said this person.