WATCH: Ole Miss fans heckle at Brian Kelly's LSU players at home before Week 5 showdown

Brian Kelly's No. 4 LSU (4-0) team didn't get a warm reception on its arrival for the game against No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0) on Saturday. The Tigers made their way to Oxford this weekend to face the Rebels as both teams aimed to maintain their undefeated start to the season.Ole Miss fans made LSU players feel the heat at the Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium ahead of the game on Saturday. During the Tigers' pregame warmup, the fans were seen heckling the players, who were rounding off their preparation for the highly anticipated game. This immediately heightened the intensity ahead of the game. The matchup between both schools is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and it's been hotly contested over time. First contested in 1894 and 113 meetings so far, LSU leads the series with a 64-42-4 record.Brian Kelly also commented on the importance of the game and how competitive it's been in his press conference on Monday. The Tigers won the last edition of the series in Baton Rouge in 2024, securing a 29-26 overtime win despite never having the lead in regulation time."Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game, playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy," Kelly said. "I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly, the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game."Brian Kelly praises Ole Miss ahead of Week 5 gameBrian Kelly had a lot of praise for Lane Kiffin and his team ahead of the Saturday rivalry game. In his press conference on Monday, the coach expressed his honest thoughts on how good he believes the team is on offense and the challenge he expects in Oxford."Ole Miss is an outstanding football team," Kiffin said. "Well coached, Lane does a great job. And again, they have an established winning culture and certainly an offense that has, again, put up incredible numbers offensively."And they do it with two quarterbacks now, which is very difficult to do, but they've managed it quite well with Simmons and Chambliss. Both of them have been extremely effective and efficient through their first couple of games, throwing and running. So you've got a dual threat situation."Ole Miss starting quarterback Austin Simmons is not expected to start after suffering an injury, giving Trinidad Chambliss a huge opportunity. It's been back and forth in the series since 2020, with each team winning at home, but Brian Kelly and his team will aim to seal a road win on Saturday.