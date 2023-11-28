WATCH: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin has a hysterical reaction about age gap between him and gf Sally Rychlak

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin injected humor into the post-Egg Bowl festivities. He showed his playful side to fans as he was featured in a video filmed by his daughter Landry Kiffin.

The video involved a trend in which family members took turns leaving the Thanksgiving dinner table based on specific triggers. When it came to Lane Kiffin, the trigger directed at him was the age gap between him and his girlfriend, Sally Rychlak.

The caption read, "When someone mentions the age gap," and it was Kiffin's cue to exit as he bangs the table with both hands while moving his hands in disgust at the question. It was a light-hearted playful banter about his relationship with Rychlak.

The 48-year-old coach has been involved with Rychlak since at least February. The couple garnered public attention when a photo of Rychlak celebrating Ole Miss' victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs went viral.

Lane Kiffin discusses 'strange path' at Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin knows how much Ole Miss has grown during his tenure since 2020. However, Kiffin knows that the journey wasn't without its challenges. The 2023 college football season was Ole Miss’ second 10-win season in three years.

Kiffin commended the program for uniting amidst considerable change. The initial year, marred by COVID restrictions and a 10-game season, saw the Rebels finish 5-5. But the Rebels remained resilient and the results were there for everyone to see in the next two seasons.

“Yeah, I don’t think any of that could have been predicted. It’s been a very strange path. The first year with COVID, don’t have a chance to play non-conference games and get 10 wins or something. So, arguably, could have been our most explosive team had it not been for COVID and then opt-outs and an all-SEC schedule.

“So, you know, we’ve had a lot of change, the portal and players and our staff, you go back and look at our staff, we’ve lost the multiple coordinators, all three coordinators, on special teams we’ve lost every year and have a new guy and so just really proud of the guys coming together. That’s not easy.”

Lane Kiffin has a 33-15 record as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, including a 10-2 performance this year.