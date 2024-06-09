WATCH: Ole Miss TE Caden Prieskorn’s wife Cali shares his night routine as a “D1 athlete” with a toddler and newborn

Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn is married to his longtime girlfriend Cali Prieskorn. She is a social media influencer who shares family content on her Instagram account.

From updating fans about new purchases for her children to sharing stories about their birth, fans positively engage with her videos, reels, and pictures.

Cali uploaded a video that featured Caden Prieskorn. The video showed the nighttime routine of a "D1 athlete" with a newborn and a toddler.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, the former Memphis player puts his two children to sleep - from giving them a bath, changing their clothes, feeding them, to tucking them in bed.

Trending

The couple often uploads such kind of content to their social accounts and inspires their fans to lead a fulfilling life.

Caden Prieskorn believes the Ole Miss Rebels have a chance to earn a spot at a College Football Playoff berth

The Ole Miss tight end is one of the top talents on the team and is also considered a top TE in the SEC. Although he missed the first three games last season because of an injury, he made his debut in Tuscaloosa against Alabama, who won the game 24-10.

While talking to the media in March, he talked about missing out on games at the start of the season and then not having to play at the maximum level.

"Just showed me how much I love football and why I go out here every day just to grind," Prieskorn said as per Sports Illustrated. "It got taken away from me for three weeks, and it had a huge effect on me. Just showed me how much I love the game, and I just really want to be out there with my teammates, go out there and try to get wins."

He also said that the Rebels have a high chance of securing a spot at a College Football Playoff berth in the upcoming season.

"For me, just not being healthy most of the season played a huge factor and seeing the team and who's coming back played a huge role," Prieskorn said. "I feel like we have a good chance to make a run this year."

Caden Prieskorn enjoys a good relationship with the team and was a part of their effort to win the Peach Bowl. As new talents were brought to the squad, he will look forward to staying true to his statement.