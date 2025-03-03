WATCH: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel flexes arm strength with deep cannons at 2025 NFL Combine

Dillon Gabriel was one of the quarterbacks invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. On Saturday, he took to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium along with other quarterback prospects such as Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard, and more.

Oregon football shared a post on Instagram on Sunday. This post contained a video edit from Gabriel's workout at the Combine. The video showcased the quarterback's arm strength and accuracy while lobbing passes downfield.

"DG Cannon," the caption read.

In the end, the Oregon quarterback had an average showcase during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He completed the passing drills with 50% accuracy, and he also decided not to run the 40-yard dash.

In the end, the quarterback finished the Combine with a prospect grade of 6.15. This means that he is projected to be a backup in the NFL and will slowly develop into a potential future starter.

Dillon Gabriel began his collegiate journey with the UCF Knights in 2019. He spent three seasons with them. However, during their 2021 campaign, the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury, receiving a medical redshirt for the same. He also received an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabriel then entered the transfer portal and joined the Oklahoma Sooners. He spent two seasons with them before joining the Oregon Ducks last season. Gabriel helped Dan Lanning's team emerge as the undefeated Big Ten champs in their debut campaign in the conference.

The Ducks were projected to be the favorites to win the national championship. However, their glorious campaign came to an end following a Rose Bowl CFP quarterfinal loss to Ohio State. Gabriel recorded 3,857 passing yards and 30 TDs while finishing third in the Heisman voting.

NFL draft expert expresses concern over Dillon Gabriel's future in the league

Standing at 5'11'' and 205 pounds, Dillon Gabriel is one of the smaller quarterbacks in this year's draft class. Despite his impressive resume, ESPN's Matt Miller expressed some concerns about the quarterback following his Combine performance.

On ESPN's SportsCenter, Miller talked about Gabriel being undersized and how his average Combine performance made his draft stock take a hit.

"Dillon Gabriel is coming in at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, undersized for the NFL standard. And there were times when he did struggle to find that placement, to find the consistency," Miller said. "You're working with new receivers, it sometimes takes a couple of reps to get on the same page.

"I thought of the quarterbacks in this group, he had the poorest showing when it comes to these touch timing throws the NFL scouts want to see you make."

Gabriel is not considered a top pick in the draft like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. According to several experts, he is projected to be a late-round pick in Day 3.

However, we've seen numerous players rise to stardom in the NFL after going late in the draft, the best example being seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

