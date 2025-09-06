  • home icon
  • College Football
  • WATCH: Oregon RB Noah Whittington fires up crowd with sensational 59 yard TD run in opening minute against Oklahoma State

WATCH: Oregon RB Noah Whittington fires up crowd with sensational 59 yard TD run in opening minute against Oklahoma State

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 06, 2025 21:05 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

Oregon senior running back Noah Whittington shot the Ducks to a great start in their Week 2 game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Noting a slack in the Cowboys’ defense, Whittington took off for a 59-yard touchdown run in the opening minutes at Autzen Stadium.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Whittington is justifying the trust placed in him by Dan Lanning, handing him the starting running back role ahead of the season. In the Ducks’ Week 1 blowout win over the Montana State Bobcats, he was one of Oregon’s most notable players.

He led the Ducks in rushing yards against Montana State, rushing for 68 yards and one touchdown in 10 carries. Whittington was also one of the fastest runners throughout college football in Week 1, ranking No. 6 according to Reel Analytics.

Ad

Noah Whittington’s speed was a menace to the Bobcats’ defense, reaching his top speed of 20.8 miles an hour in 6.4 seconds. The Ducks’ offense had a 35-yard play off the run, putting the running back’s strength to full use.

Whittington’s story is that of a comeback through grit, consistency, and a strong force of will. It didn’t start overnight either, with the runner playing all of Oregon’s 14 games last season after missing most of the 2023 season with injury.

Ad

Dan Lanning points Noah Whittington as leader in Oregon’s offense

Emerging as the Ducks’ starting running back in the off-season, the senior player is now a strong leader in the team’s offense. Lanning didn’t fail to note his performance against the Bobcats, doling out praise for him and the Ducks running back room. He said:

“We’ve got a ton of really good backs, so I’d say I want to watch film, but they earn it every single day in practice. We’ve got a bunch of guys that can play winning football, and again, that’s the challenge for us, to figure out where does that fall. But we get to see it every single day in practice.”
Ad

He continued:

“And these guys would tell you that Noah Whittington has earned that every single day in practice, with his leadership and how he’s worked.”

Whittington’s leadership in offense will be pivotal in the Ducks’ 2025 campaign as Lanning’s side attempt to reach for the Big Ten and national championship. The Ducks will have their first conference test against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 13.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications