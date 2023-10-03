Watch: Oregon State's Jonathan Smith bizarre ‘milk the clock’ signal using his nipples goes viral

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is going viral. It's not so much for something he said but a signal to his players for a time management strategy. The incident happened during Oregon State's week 5 win against Utah.

Smith wanted his players to run down the clock to ensure that the Beavers had the game in the bag. Oregon State won the game, so the strategy to eat away the clock did work. But it was the bizarre 'milk the clock' signal that caught everyone's eyes.

So what was the signal that everybody was talking about and how does the Beavers head coach feel about it now?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oregon State HC's bizarre signal goes viral

Jonathan Smith devised a signal to tell his players to kill the clock against the Utah Utes in week 5. But that signal turned out to be the most obvious one. He asked the Oregon State Beavers players to 'milk the clock' by using his own nipples. And it obviously went viral all over social media. Watch the video here.

Expand Tweet

Smith later apologized to the fans who might have been offended due to the action. He also said that he won't be using the signal ever again. However, the internet never forgets and will keep bringing out the video from time to time.

Whatever Smith did to convey his message, the plan worked like a charm. The Beavers went on to register an easy victory in the end to extend a great start to the season.

The Beavers down the Utah Utes

Jonathan Smith's Beavers came into week 5 on the back of a conference loss to Washington State. They were hungry to get back on winning ways and in the end, found that way with relative ease. They beat Utah with a 21-7 scoreline to register their fourth win of the season.

QB DJ Uiagalelei managed 204 passing yards for Oregon State with one passing touchdown. But what they lacked in the passing game, the Beavers more than made up for in the run game. Their rushers gave them 2 touchdowns on foot, which were enough to see the team over the finish line.

The Beavers next take on the University of California in week 6 and would want to continue the winning run. But their coach might just need to come up with new, more subtle, signals to convey his strategy. Or he will be in for another viral moment.