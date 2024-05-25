On Friday, the final live sporting broadcast was shown on the Pac-12 Network.

The network's final broadcast was the Pac-12 baseball tournament semi-final between Arizona Wildcats and Stanford Cardinals. The Wildcats won the game 6-3 and will face the USC Trojans in the championship game. But that will not broadcast on the PAC-12 Network.

After the game had concluded, longtime PAC-12 announcer Roxy Bernstein gave an emotional farewell to the network.

The Pac-12 Network launched in 2012, and was the third network to be specifically focused on a college sports conference, after the Big Ten Network (launched in 2007) and the Mountain West Network, which closed a few months before the Pac-12 Network was launched.

The network brought football, basketball, baseball, and many other sports played under the PAC-12 banner into the homes of millions. They also made original programs looking back at the history of their conferences.

Throughout it's 12 year run, the Pac-12 network saw current professional stars like Jared Goff, Sabrina Ionescu, Christian McCaffrey, and Marcus Mariota play on the network.

However, even with the right amount of star players and well followed programs, it was a media deal that led to the downfall of the conference and the network.

Why did the Pac-12 and its network fall?

When the network launched in 2012, they signed a 12 year media rights deal with both Fox Sports and ESPN. This allowed two broadcasting giants to air games from the PAC-12.

However, when the deal was nearing expiration and it was time for then Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to negotiate a new deal, the College Football landscape was slowly going through massive changes.

The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners had just announced that they would be leaving the BIG 12 for the SEC for mostly financial reasons.

This spooked many of the stronger Pac-12 teams, who felt that without a media deal that is comparable to what the BIG Ten and SEC teams are getting, they will not be able to compete with the these teams.

With no deal in sight, an exodus occurred. This led to 10 of the 12 teams in the PAC-12 moving to the other, more powerful (and financially well off) conferences. Only the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers remain in a conference that is being dubbed the "PAC-2"

Fortunately for these two teams, a media deal has been organised, with The CW network agreeing to show their games.

The PAC-12 and its respective network are no more. Due to the ever growing amount of money entering the sport, the conference could not adapt, leading to its demise.

