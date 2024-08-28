WATCH: Patrick Mahomes’ QB coach takes Alabama commit Keelon Russell under his wing

Jeff Christensen, Patrick Mahomes' quarterback coach, is working with Alabama Crimson Tide commit Keelon Russell. A video showed Christensen working closely with the high school quarterback.

Russell is a five-star recruit in the class of 2025 and flipped to Alabama from SMU in June. Christensen was showing the prospect from Duncanville, Texas, several tools to stay athletic in the pocket, as well as general tips on being a better quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Russell led Duncanville to a 14-1 record and its second-straight Texas 6A D-1 state title in 2023, as he went 189-for-262 for 3,483 yards, 38 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Russell is considered the 10th-ranked player in the class of 2025 and the third-ranked quarterback, according to 247Sports.

Christensen is a former NFL quarterback and was selected in the fifth round in the 1983 draft. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

In his brief NFL career, Christensen threw for 297 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Keelon Russell explains why he flipped to Alabama

Keelon Russell is one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025 and he committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama first contacted Russell after Kalen DeBoer took over as the coach. The quarterback says what DeBoer and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan pitched him, made it clear that Alabama was a spot for him.

"They laid out the spot for me on the depth chart — it's something a quarterback dreams of," Russell told ESPN. "I felt like if I took the role that I could do some amazing things at high levels. I've been in touch with them almost every day since they began recruiting me. If not every day, then every week. They've been on me; really trying to get me there."

Alabama has yet to get a commit at quarterback in the class of 2026, and this year's starter Jalen Milroe will be done after this season. But, the Crimson Tide do have sophomore Ty Simpson and redshirt freshmen Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack on the roster.

"I think I knew that [Alabama] could do some crazy stuff for me," he said. "I'm going to get there and ball out for sure."

Russell will first complete his senior season at Duncanville High.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!