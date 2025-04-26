Watch: Quinshon Judkins sets the record straight on the viral draft night bathroom break rumor after his phone rang

Quinshon Judkins almost missed the big phone call on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday. As the Cleveland Browns prepared to announce their selection at No. 36, their future running back was unexpectedly not in the room.

His family answered the phone instead, and fans watching live on ESPN2 saw the moment play out. The situation gave life to the rumor that he had stepped away for a bathroom break.

Later, Judkins cleared the air.

"Yeah, I went to go get a drink," Judkins said on a conference call. "I went to go get a cup of lemonade and I came back and my mom was like, 'Oh (expletive), like they're on the phone.' And I was like, what? So I grabbed the phone and then they were there on the phone and I was just so excited and so thrilled to be a Brown.

“I ran back really fast. I wasn't that far away. I literally had just stepped away from my phone."

He also cleared the rumor, reiterating that it was only a quick break to grab a drink.

Cleveland Browns executive on Quinshon Judkins

The Browns have good reason to be excited about Quinshon Judkins possibly becoming their top running back. Nick Chubb is a free agent, and Jerome Ford is in the last year of his contract.

“I mean, he’s so big, he’s so strong," Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook said on Friday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "You think about when you get down to the goal line, you know, the field shrinks, and you want a guy who can honestly just power through tackles and change the line of scrimmage on his own.

“Sometimes you just can’t block it perfectly. The defense tries to tighten up. So, I think that’s a component to it. And also, he’s just really talented. Like you talk about a kid, he’s 5-11, 220, squats over 600 pounds, runs under 4.5. Honestly, he’s just a very gifted individual.”

Judkins played two seasons at Ole Miss before moving to Ohio State last season. For his collegiate career, he ran the ball 739 times for 3,785 yards over 42 games. In his first two seasons with the Rebels, he had over 270 carries each year and scored 31 touchdowns while gaining 2,725 yards.

