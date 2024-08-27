WATCH: Reggie Bush's iconic picture finally makes Heisman walls after 14 years of controversy

Reggie Bush had his Heisman Trophy reinstated in April after 14 years of exile. The running back won the award in 2005 following a brilliant junior season at USC. However, he voluntarily forfeited the award in 2010 following the allegation of receiving impermissible benefits.

On Tuesday, Bush finally got to hang his portrait on the wall of the Nissan Heisman House as he is set to be featured in a new ad campaign by Nissan. This follows the official reinstatement of his award by the Heisman Trust due to enormous changes in the landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, said in a statement in April.

"We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

Reggie Bush happy to have his Heisman Trophy back

Reggie Bush shared a scene where he was hanging his portrait on the wall of the Heisman House on his X page on Tuesday. It was evident in the video that the former Trojans running back is elated to be getting back the coveted honor he originally received in 2005.

Following the Heisman Trust’s announcement of the reinstatement in April, Bush expressed how happy he was to be part of the Heisman family again.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN in April. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

Good development for USC

The reinstatement of Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy came as a brilliant development for USC. The university was elated to have its legend get his honor back after more than a decade.

"I am so happy for Reggie and the entire Trojan Family," USC president Carol Folt said in a statement in April after the Heisman Trust decision.

"He won our hearts during his illustrious career and deserved to have his well-earned honor restored. We are looking forward to celebrating with him and his family and are proud we were able to stand with him as an advocate."

The university boasts the joint most Heisman Trophy winner in college football with seven. They include Mike Garrett (1965), O. J. Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), Reggie Bush (2005) and Caleb Williams (2022).

