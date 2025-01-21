Watch: Riley Leonard's dime to Jaden Greathouse for one-handed snag has Notre Dame fans going wild in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Riley Leonard gave Notre Dame the lead in the first quarter of the CFP National Championship Game against Ohio State in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His one-yard rushing TD set the tempo for Marcus Freeman's team to capitalize on the offensive momentum. Unfortunately, things did not work out according to their plans.

After Riley Leonard's touchdown, Ohio State retaliated with three touchdowns of their own in the second quarter. At halftime, they established a 21-7 lead against Notre Dame. The nightmare continued for Marcus Freeman's team in the third quarter as they quickly scored another touchdown and a field goal.

However, Riley Leonard did not lose hope. He minimized the deficit for his team with a 34-yard TD pass to Jaden Whitehouse to make the score 31-15 (following a 2-point conversion by Jeremiyah Love).

Then in the fourth quarter, Marcus Freeman's team found a glimmer of hope when Leonard lobbed a 30-yard pass, once again to Jaden Whitehouse, near the end zone. Whitehouse left fans in awe with his incredible one-handed TD catch which gave Notre Dame a fighting chance, bringing the score to 31-23.

Unfortunately for the Fighting Irish, this was the best that they could do. Jayden Fielding's 33-yard FG for the Buckeyes was the final nail in the coffin to seal their victory and lift the CFP national championship trophy. This was the Buckeyes' first natty victory since 2014 and their first under head coach Ryan Day.

Riley Leonard finished the game completing 22-of-31 pass attempts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He also recorded a total of 255 yards and two touchdowns passing with one interception to his name.

Riley Leonard and Will Howard showcase mutual respect after CFP national championship showdown

After the final whistle, Ohio State players took to the gridiron to celebrate their hard-earned victory. It was a special moment for them as they fought through adversity and doubts to be crowned as the best college football team this season.

Leonard also showcased his respect for the Buckeyes on their natty victory. He shook hands with several Ohio State players before embracing QB Will Howard and congratulating him on the victory.

With this loss, Leonard's collegiate eligibility came to an end. He is now expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft and transition to the start of his professional career in the league.

