Watch: Rose Bowl hype video for Michigan vs Alabama clash rejuvenates fans worldwide 

On Monday, the Michigan Wolverines face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl game. This year, the historic game has extra importance, as it is also one of the College Football Playoff semifinals. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Sugar Bowl in the National Championship game.

If this wasn't enough excitement for College Football fans, the official Rose Bowl Instagram account has posted a 'Hype video' to rejuvenate the interest of the fans.

But, unlike the typical hype video which highlights the teams playing, this one has taken a different approach.

The beauty of the Rose Bowl

The video is slow in nature. It features shots, not of the teams playing, but of the stadium itself. It is set to romantic style music and reflects the general beauty of the stadium. A sense of calm before a storm of loud and passionate football fans arrives on Monday.

This is the Rose Bowl. Built in 1922, and located in Pasadena in the state of California, it has been hosting college football games since it opened. It has hosted the eponymous Bowl game since 1923, with only two exceptions - in 1942 due to the Pearl Harbour attack, and in 2021, due to the pandemic. The stadium is also currently home to the USC Trojans.

The arena is one of, if not the most, iconic stadium in college football. Videos like this not only highlight the natural beauty that historic stadiums like this have but also get fans ready to see football played in the stadium.

The 2024 Rose Bowl

The 2024 Rose Bowl will be the 110th edition of the game, and the 108th in this stadium.

It will be between the number one ranked and unbeaten Michigan Wolverines, and the number 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

The stakes for this game could not be higher. The winners will get a place in the national championship game. Both of these teams have a long history and have had very recent success.

It only seems fitting that a historic stadium like the Rose Bowl would be the setting for the collision of these two teams.

