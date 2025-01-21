WATCH: Ryan Day has animated interaction with former Ohio State Buckeyes inside tunnel at CFP national championship

Ryan Day coached the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Monday night.

Before the game (that the Buckeyes would win 34-23) Day was seen embracing and giving a very animated response to meeting with numerous former Ohio State players.

The energy that Ryan Day gave off here was electric and could have easily rubbed off on his Buckeyes team. They came into the National Championship against Notre Dame as the favorites, and their on-field performance only proved the bookmakers right.

Despite conceding an early touchdown on the opening drive, this was the only time when the Buckeyes were trailing in the first half. This was because they had not touched the ball yet. On all their next three drives, the Buckeyes found the endzone.

Two passing touchdowns from quarterback Will Howard and then a rushing touchdown from Quinshon Judkins gave Ohio State a convincing 21-7 lead as both teams went into the locker rooms for halftime.

The lead was extended early in the third quarter through another rushing touchdown from Quinshon Judkins. This only shows how dominant the Buckeyes have been against Notre Dame, whose offense has struggled to get anything going bar the opening drive.

The Fighting Irish had some luck late in the game, but it was not enough, and they handed Day and the Buckeyes the national championship trophy.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard breaks a record

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard also made history in the first half. Howard had a very strong first half, finding a target on his first 13 passes and scoring two touchdowns in the half.

With his strong performance, Howard became the first quarterback in the history of the College Football Playoff to throw for more than 1,000 yards.

However, this is to be expected. The expanded playoff means that teams are going to play more games, thus giving them more opportunities to break the 1,000-yard mark. Howard has played in four playoff games this season, and in his first three games, threw for a combined 919 yards. This meant that a semi-decent performer against the Fighting Irish would allow him to break the record.

Interestingly, the previous owner of the record was Joe Burrow, who in two games threw for 956 yards, showing just how dominant he and the 2019 LSU Tigers were.

