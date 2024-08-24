WATCH: Ryan Fitzgerald scripts history with his massive 59-yard FG to tie FSU vs. Georgia Tech at halftime

The first college football game of the 2024 season has been a back-and-forth affair through the first half, as they are tied at 14 at halftime. The Florida State Seminoles scored on the opening drive and got a 2-point conversion but needed a massive kick from Ryan Fitzgerald to tie the game up heading into the break.

Fitzgerald knocked down a 59-yard field goal before halftime, and it tied the Florida State Seminoles program record for longest field goal.

That was just Fitzgerald's first field goal attempt of the 2024 season, and he was coming off a solid 2023 season where he went 19-of-21 on field goal tries. Having an outstanding placekicker takes a lot of pressure off the offense to score touchdowns, so Fitzgerald needs to continue doing that. It was also a career-high for him, as his longest field goal was 53 yards in 2021.

How well will the Florida State Seminoles do this season?

The Florida State Seminoles have been a solid program throughout the last few years, as they were undefeated during the 2023 regular season and won the Atlantic Coast Conference. The program has done well, and Fitzgerald's ability continues to improve, as he increased his field goals in each of the last four seasons.

This Florida State Seminoles have transfers at a few key positions and important players such as quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and running back Roydell Williams perform. They have an excellent coach in Mike Norvell to lead the way, and the program looks solid.

The team has a lot of talent, and things will be interesting. Expect the Florida State Seminoles to continue dominating the Atlantic Coast Conference, as they also have control of their destiny this year with games against the Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes. Those two teams will likely also be in the conversation for the ACC title.

We are only halfway through the first game, but this Florida State team can be a force once things begin to click.

