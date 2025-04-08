WATCH: Shedeur Sanders' attempt to keep things serious fails hilariously as Travis Hunter & Co. break into dance

As Colorado’s playmakers, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter prepare to sail away to the NFL via the upcoming draft. In the meanwhile, they’ve been documenting their time in the offseason.

In a YouTube vlog titled “Travis Hunter Behind The Scenes On Pro Day,” Hunter recorded the moments leading up to the event on Friday. He also captured himself running routes, even though he didn’t partake in the workouts.

After completing the drills, wherein Sanders threw passes to Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester in front of NFL scouts, the team gathered for a huddle. As they did, Sanders’ song “Perfect Timing” began playing in the background.

Though Sanders tried to maintain composure and keep the moment serious, Hunter and the others began mimicking Sanders’ signature watch flex move and broke into a dance. They eventually drew Sanders into the fun as well. (Timestamp: 15:50)

Shedeur Sanders is confident he’ll make any NFL team shine

The 2025 NFL draft is near and Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are widely projected to be Day 1 picks, with Sanders being a likely choice for a premier selection.

After Pro Day, Sanders shared his thoughts on the prospect of being drafted, saying where he goes doesn't matter as much as the difference he can make.

“I could bring cameras and eyes anywhere I go,” Sanders said, via VailDaily. “It don’t matter where I go, I know the influence I have on the society and the culture. So wherever I go, it’s definitely going to be an improvement than what it was before I got there.”

The Cleveland Browns, who have the second overall pick, and the New York Giants, are both possibilities for Sanders. The Las Vegas Raiders, with the sixth pick, might try to move up to get him.

Coach Prime, Shedeur’s father, mentioned that the Browns could be a great option after Shedeur and Hunter met with Cleveland’s representatives on Thursday.

Remembering his time at Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders said:

“I don’t think Jackson State or Colorado had a winning history before I got there. So, it’s just another day in the office, another year in the office for me. It’s the same thing over and over.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity and whoever drafts me, will be very lucky to get me.”

Shedeur Sanders capped off his 2024 season recording 4,134 yards with a 74.0% completion rate and 37 touchdowns.

